River Indus at Taunsa, Guddu and Sutlej at Sulemanki are in medium flood levels: FFC

River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood at Taunsa and Guddu whereas it is in Low Flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Sukkur.

According to daily Federal Flood Commission report, flood in Indus River System may become violent due to contribution of likely torrential flash flooding.

Due to combining effect of downstream discharges from Taunsa and Panjnad, River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur may attain high flood level on Sunday and Monday respectively.

River Sutlej at Head Suleimanki is also flowing in Medium Flood, River Chenab at Marala, Ravi in Balloki and Sidhnai and Kabul at Nowshera, are flowing in Low Flood. River Jhelum is discharging normal flows.

Meanwhile, major reservoirs in the country, including Tarbela and Mangla are approaching fast their maximum storage levels.