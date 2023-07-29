Saturday, July 29, 2023
RWMC completes arrangements for Ashura processions

APP
July 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has completed all the arrangements under a particular cleanliness program prepared for Ashura day processions, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC have been cancelled on Muharram 10th. Spokesman of RWMC told on Friday that under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied. He told that construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said that relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk and Committee Chowk, where sanitary staff would be present until the conclusion of Ashura day processions. He said that two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.
The RWMC has deputed additional sanitary workers to maintain cleanliness while all areas would be cleared after the culmination of processions, he added.
The spokesman urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open spaces.

