Scattered heavy falls likely in country

LAHORE - The Pakistan Metrological De­partment (PMD) has warned that the upper and central parts of the country were likely to receive scattered heavy falls during the next three days (upto July 30). According to the weather de­partment, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating while a westerly wave was also present in the upper and central parts of the country. Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thun­dershowers (with scattered heavy falls) were expected in Kashmir, (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hat­tian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gil­git Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Man­sehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Murree, Galli­yat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore.