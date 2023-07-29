Sindh Governor holds meeting with scouts performing duties on Muharram processions

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday held an online meeting with various scouts organisations which assist law enforcement agencies in security of Muharram processions as well as organisers of Majalis and mourning processions across Sindh.

The Governor praised the services of the scouts on important occasions, said a spokesperson of Governor House. He also directed the scouts to perform their duties to assist the participants of processions and also law enforcers for ensuring the security of mourning processions across the province, in an efficient manner. He said that the scouts have an important role in the maintenance of discipline in the mourning procession and ensure following the designated route.

Kamran Khan Tessori called upon the scouts to keep in close contact with the processions’ organizers and the administration during Muharram processions. All possible measures should be taken to ensure the peaceful start and end of the majalis and processions, he added.

10th of Muharram teaches us lesson of sacrifice for Islam: Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on the day of 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram said that the day teaches us the lesson of sacrifice for Islam. We have learned a lot from the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S), his relatives and companions who established the tradition, which is a glowing example for those who follow the straight path in every era, he said.

The Governor further said that the martyrs of Karbala created a great history of martyrdom in the path of truth and righteousness by their words and deeds. This great sacrifice is the greatest honor for Muslims today, he added. The Governor said that the sacrifice that Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions made in Karbala for Islam would remain alive forever.