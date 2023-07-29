Sindh stun Punjab 22-18 to clinch Inter-Provincial Ringball title 

LAHORE - Sindh ringballteam stunnedPunjab by 22-18 in the final to win the Inter-Provincial Men’s RingballChampionship in Murree on Friday. Balochistan finished third followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the four-team event. Sindh team’s Hari Chand and Ahsan and Punjab’s Rana Waqar remained prominent performers for their respective teams. Meanwhile, Pakistan RingballFederation (PRF) also organised a four-day National Referee and Coaching Course at the same venue. Dozens of officials and players from Punjab, Balochistan, KPK, Sindh and other cities of the country participated in the course. PRF President M Ajmal was the chief guest on this occasion. Founder of PRF Madam Rashida Gul, General Secretary PRF Rashid Gul and Olympian Umair Qadeer delivered lectures during the course. Around 50 officials and players including M Akram, General Secretary Lahore Division Ring Ball Association, Kainat Akbar, Hira Javed and Anam from Lahore, Faisal Abbas from Punjab, Nizamul Haq, Barkat Ali Khan and Haroon Khan from Bannu, Zaheer Khan from Balochistan, Rana Waqar from Multan, Tauheed Bashir and Imran from Nawabshah Sindh participated in the course. Later, prizes and certificates were distributed among all the participants. Madam Rashida Gul on this occasion announced that the PRF will hold tournaments across the country in future besides conducting different courses for the promotion of ring ball game.