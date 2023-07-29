Saturday, July 29, 2023
Siraj vows to extend support to teenage victim

Web Desk
7:28 PM | July 29, 2023
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq vowed on Saturday to play his role in providing justice to 14-year-old maid Rizwana.

Siraj inquired after the health of the maid at the General Hospital. He said that what happened to Rizwana was shameful for the entire nation.

"This sad act has happened in the house of the judge who used to teach people the law. This judge's job was to provide justice to the people. But the atmosphere in his house was shameful," he rued.

"Such an incident has not happened for the first time. Such a shameful incident also happened in Rawalpindi," Siraj said.

Assuring justice to the victim's parents, Siraj said he will fully cooperate with Rizwana. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690601272.jpg

