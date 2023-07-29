SSP visits mourning site in Tando Jahaniyan  

HYDERABAD - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai has visited the oldest mourning site in the Tando Jahaniyan area, here. According to a police spokesman on Friday, SSP met with the organizer of the traditional mourning Syed Moazam Ali Shah. Incharge of DIB Inspector Akber Lund, SHO Cantt Inspector Ejaz Lakho, and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion. SSP visited the Qadeemi mourning site and adjacent areas to check the security arrangements. He also met with officers and jawans deployed for security at Tando Jahaniyan and issued special directives about ensuring strict security arrangements.