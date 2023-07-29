Wife, kids torture case: Police arrests main culprit

BUREWALA - Police claimed to have ar­rested another outlaw, the father of the main culprit Qazi Ahmed as he had al­legedly assisted his son, in the inhuman incident of severe torture of his wife and kids in Burewala. Ac­cording to police sources, a few days ago, an alleged outlaw namely Qazi Ahmed detained and subjected his wife and kids to severe torture for the last free months. His daughter had also lost eyesight due to the torture. The alleged outlaw is stated as a drug addict. He was not happy with members of the fam­ily. According to daugh­ter Aiman (13), his father subjected them to torture. She lost eyesight due to the torture, stated Aiman. Po­lice on Wednesday raided the house and got the de­tained family released and arrested the main culprit. However, on Friday, the police also succeeded in arresting the father of the culprit namely Qazi Qadir. Police started an investiga­tion into the incident.