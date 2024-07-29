10 dead, 1,234 injured in 1155 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - At least 10 people were killed and 1,234 others injured in 1,155 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 523 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 711 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed those 708 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 250 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 289 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 78 accidents and 79 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 77 accidents and 86 victims. According to the data, 1,026 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 21 vans, 10 passenger buses, 33 truck and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

‘Killer’ arrested at airport

The Punjab Police Special Operations Cell conducted an operation, arrested an alleged killer attempting to flee abroad. According to details, a murder case was registered against Jamshed Mohsin two days ago at the Mangowal police station in Gujrat. The Police promptly included his details in the PNIC list. When the alleged killer reached the airport, he was arrested and handed over to Gujrat police for further legal action. The IGP praised RPO Gujranwala and DPO Gujrat for timely action leading to the criminal’s arrest.