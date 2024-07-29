12 million affected with hepatitis in Pakistan: Experts

FAISALABAD - Health experts have revealed that more than 12 million people were affected with hepatitis in Pakistan. Addressing a hepatitis seminar arranged under the aegis of Gastroenteritis & Hepatitis Awareness Society at University Medical & Dental College Madina Teaching Hospital, they said that hepatitis was a silent killer. It was an alarming situation that Pakistan was ranked second among countries where hepatitis was spreading at a much faster pace, they added. Prof Dr Shahid Rasool Head of Gastroenterology Department Madina Teaching Hospital, said that more than 12 million people suffered from hepatitis B & C in Pakistan whereas this number is increasing every year with more than 150,000 new cases. Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Yahya, Head of Medicine Department Madina Teaching Hospital, said that hepatitis was a curable disease if diagnosed and treated at early stages. However, prevention is the best cure for it, he added. Dr Ilyas Shakir, Dr Umair Shafqat and others also addressed the seminar while MBBS students participated in poster and quiz contests. According to results, MBBS fourth year student Anaiza stood first in the poster competition while Adan Amjad and Kashmala Saif shared first position in the quiz contest. Later, the Hepatitis Awareness Society also arranged a screening camp where more than 250 female students and college staff were facilitated with free hepatitis screening.

One arrested over fake milk godown sealed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has arrested a man on the charge of preparing fake milk and sealed his godown in Mamonkanjan. A spokesman said here on Sunday that a PFA team conducted a raid in Mamonkanjan and unearthed a factory of spurious milk which was being prepared through chemicals. Therefore, the PFA team sealed premises of the factory godown and arrested an accused from the spot. Meanwhile, the PFA team also arrested another accused from Tandlianwala on charge of preparing ghee from fat of butchered animals and sealed his den and confiscating the machinery and other paraphernalia Both accused were handed over to the police and separate cases were got registered against them while further action was under progress, spokesman added.