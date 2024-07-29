15 ‘Pink buttons’ converted into safety zones in city

LAHORE - Under the Safe City Authority (SCA) initiative, 15 emergency pink buttons, installed across Lahore, have been converted into safety zones.

A spokesperson for Safe Cities Authority told that 15 pink button pushers would be seen in Safe City cameras, adding if citizens press the pink button in case of harassment, vandalism, mentally disabled, elderly, missing children, medical emergency or sudden situation, they will come to the safety zone. The spokesman said that citizens could get immediate police help by pressing 15 emergency pink buttons in case of missing or stolen mobile phones, there will be no need to tell the location. He said after pressing 15 pink buttons, callers will automatically become in the pink button safety zone. adding 15 pink buttons have been activated at more than 120 locations in the provincial capital Lahore.