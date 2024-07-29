18,554 drug-traffickers arrested

LAHORE - In a single day, 225 raids were carried out at the hideouts of drug-dealers on Sunday, 104 accused were arrested, and 97 cases were registered. The seized material included 68 kilograms of charas, 3 kilograms of heroin, 1.5 kilograms of ice, and 1,320 liters of liquor. Punjab Police spokesperson said that during the special campaign, which has been ongoing for six months, police teams conducted 38,751 raids at the hideouts of drug dealers across Punjab. A total of 18,554 suspects involved in drug trafficking were arrested, and 18,042 cases were registered. The confiscated drugs included 11,000 kilograms of charas, 58.5 kilograms of ice, 203 kilograms of heroin, 276 kilograms of opium, and over 1.708 million liters of liquor. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed RPOs and DPOs to further accelerate intelligence-based operations against drug dealers and smugglers. He also emphasized the need to intensify actions against online drug sales. Additionally, Dr. Usman Anwar directed that search and combing operations around educational institutions and their surroundings should be conducted regularly.