ACP pays tributes to renowned writer and poetess Fahmida Riaz

KARACHI - Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized an event to pay tribute to the renowned writer and poetess Fahmida Riaz at the Haseena Moin Hall. The event was presided over by the famous poetess Zehra Nigah. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Noorul Huda Shah, Dr. Jaffer Ahmed, Afzal Ahmed Syed, Fazil Jamili and others shared their insights. In her presidential address, the renowned poetess and writer Zehra Nigah said that we should remember Fahmida Riaz with joy and pride. Fahmida possessed a unique blend of qualities. In literature, whether poetry or prose, none of us had a mind as clear as hers.

Fahmida was as innocent as a bird in making serious life decisions. I cherish every poet’s first collection as dearly as a firstborn child. The first poem or ghazal in that collection often indicates the poet’s future direction. Her pen had the power to draw roses from stone. Her poetry, like her life, is marked by highs and lows, as well as challenges. Her book’s entire beauty and melody are hidden in the short-metered poems, whose youthful and tender words captivate you so much that you don’t want to let go. Among her five books, this one has warmed hearts. “Choti Si Ladki, Chote Chote Dukh... Chote Chote Sukh” is such a true reflection of poetry that we are rarely blessed with. In this poem, Fahmida portrays a transparent mirror of a woman’s nature. In a video message, the acclaimed poetess Kishwar Naheed spoke about Fahmida Riaz, acknowledging her as a younger but greater poet. She recounted Fahmida’s journey from London, where she worked for the BBC, to Karachi, where she continued to write and teach. She highlighted Fahmida’s distinct voice shaped by incorporating Hindi into her language and her candid reflections on her life experiences, including the profound grief of losing her young son. Noor-ul-Huda Shah, addressing the gathering, lauded Fahmida Riaz’s connection to Sindh, absorbing its essence and reflecting it in her works. She praised Fahmida’s unique narrative style and depiction of spiritual leaders in her novels, if any novels in Urdu literature have impressed me, they are Fahmida Riaz’s. Dr. Jaffer Ahmed described Fahmida as a bold poetess who surpassed all boundaries. He elaborated on Fahmida’s youthful poetry in “Pathar Ki Zaban,” celebrating the themes of desire and intimacy. He also presented a detailed paper titled “Fahmida Riaz: The Liberating Voice of Urdu Literature” to the audience. Fazil Jamili characterized Fahmida Riaz as a multi-faceted personality, common ding her contributions to literature and her unwavering stance for justice. He read a detailed essay on her, emphasizing her intellectual prowess and solitary struggles. Jami Chandio highlighted the themes of love and pain in Fahmida’s poetry, acknowledging her significant role in the progressive literary tradition and her unique voice. Afzal Ahmed Syed said her appreciation for Sufism, despite not being a Sufi herself. He noted that despite her vast contributions, Fahmida always felt she could have achieved more.