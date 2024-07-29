Ambassador Masood to stay in Washington until Rizwan Sh arrives

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to the United States in Washington Masood Khan has been asked by the Foreign Office to continue his responsibilities till the arrival of the new ambassador.

Credible sources told The Nation that officially Ambassador Masood Khan has completed his assignment on 30th of June 2024 and also issued a farewell video statement.

However, the sources said he has been asked to continue till the arrival of ambassador-designate Rizwan Saeed Sheikh from Islamabad whose agreema has been reached the State Department in Washington for approval.

Another reason of stay of Ambassador Masood Khan in Washington is the departure of two senior embassy staffers / counsellors Safar Bokhari and Qasim Mohiuddin who have completed their tenure and returned to Islamabad to take up their next assignments.

Now Fareeha Bugti, another counsellor at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, has been designated as charge d’affaires.

Ambassador-designate Rizwan Saeed Sheikh is holding farewell meetings in Islamabad these days. He would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari in the coming days and would receive instructions from them on how to further improve Pakistan-US bilateral ties.