Authorities directed to complete feasibility study of Metro Bus Service in first week of August

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to complete a new feasibility study of the Metro Bus Service in the first week of August.

The Commissioner said that Metro Bus Service was providing world-class travel facilities to the citizens.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner while chairing a high-level meeting regarding a new feasibility study of the Metro Bus Service said that in proportion to the population of the city, it has become necessary to increase the frequency of buses and routes. The Commissioner in a briefing was informed that Metro Bus Service was providing travel facilities on six routes.

NESPAK representatives briefed the Commissioner regarding the new feasibility study of metro bus service.

Work is in progress regarding the new feasibility study of the Metro Bus Service in proportion to the growing population.

Work is being done to increase the number of buses from 100 to 150. Increasing the number of metro bus service routes from 6 to 10 is being considered, the meeting was briefed. The Commissioner directed NESPAK representatives to complete a new feasibility study of the Metro Bus Service in the first week of August. Metro Bus Service was providing quality travel facilities to the citizens, the Commissioner said.

After the new feasibility report comes out, the public would have better-travelling facilities through the Metro Bus Service, Aamir Khattak said adding, that the fixed fare of the Metro bus service is a great convenience for the citizens.