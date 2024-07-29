Monday, July 29, 2024
Be careful in purchasing smart-phones: PTA

Our Staff Reporter
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised smart-phone customers to be careful while buying mobile-phones from market. In a statement, it called upon phone purchasers to exercise caution when handling cloned or duplicate mobile devices. The PTA emphasized that customers should always buy phones from reputable retailers and make sure an active warranty covers the gadgets.  Furthermore, the PTA advised consumers to choose boxed phones, to make sure the phone’s IMEI number matches the one on the box, and to confirm the PTA stamp on the box. The PTA issued a warning about investing in expensive devices that are being sold for exceptionally low prices or without a warranty.  Customers were urged to make sure they purchase mobile devices that are packaged, get in touch with the seller, and report any problems to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if they become the target of fraud, the Authority informed.

Our Staff Reporter

