Monday, July 29, 2024
Bilawal voices concern over deaths in Khurram Agency

APP
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman  Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his concern over the deaths in an armed clash between two tribes in Kurram Agency of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday. He also expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in the armed conflict, according t a communique issued by Bilawal House. The PPP Chairman said that no one could be allowed to take the law into their hands. He appealed to both the tribes to abide by the law. He said that ensuring law and order was the primary responsibility of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government. Heavy weapons including rocket launchers were being used during the conflict, he said adding that tribal disputes were a reminder of the age of ignorance. He said that Pakistan had to become a progressive society based on equality.

