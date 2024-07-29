Monday, July 29, 2024
BISP chairperson meets Punjab Governor, briefs him on initiative

Staff Reporter
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan in Murree on Sunday and briefed him about the institution and its working. She saAid millions of deserving families were benefiting from the support programme, according to a handout, issued here. Sardar Saleem Haider said the Benazir Income Support Programme was the best way of providing financial assistance to people living below the poverty level. He said the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme should be expanded so that more deserving families could benefit from it. The Punjab governor said that difficulties in getting financial assistance to the women registered under the BISP in the backward areas should be removed.

Staff Reporter

