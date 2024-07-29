Monday, July 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China-South Asia expo concludes with $112m in trade deals

Agencies
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KUNMING   -   The eighth China-South Asia Expo concluded Sunday, with domestic and foreign trade contracts worth a total value of over 8 billion yuan (about 112 million US dollars) signed, according to the organizers. During the event held in Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, the cumulative online and offline sales exceeded 500 million yuan. This year’s expo saw participation from 82 countries, regions, and international organisations, with more than 2,000 exhibiting companies. Nearly half of these were overseas companies, covering all countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The expo was first held in Kunming in 2013, the same year China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative. Since its inception, the expo has served more than 18,000 domestic and foreign companies, promoted trade of more than 100 billion US dollars, and facilitated the signing of over 3,000 projects.

Price control mechanism to be implemented completely: ADCR

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government, the expo is one of the most important events of the year for economic and trade exchanges between China and South Asian countries.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024