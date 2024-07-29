CM Maryam formally launches socio-economic registry project

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab socio-economic registry(PSER) project has been launched in Punjab.

The chief minister on Sunday issued directions to the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners on the video link and assigned them monitoring task with regard to the project.

Under the socio-economic registry project, the financial status of the total number of houses and every family will be registered across the province. Under this project, people can get themselves registered through a portal by sitting at their homes in a village or a city and can also contact the Helpline Number( 02345-0800). The livestock will be included in the registration process as well. Also, five thousand registration centres have been established for the purpose. People can also enter their credentials for registration on the Online Web Portal www.pser.punjab.gov.pk. People getting themselves registered will be eligible for the ‘Social Protection Project.’ The registered citizens will be eligible to apply in the E-Bike, Roshan Gharana Solar Program, Himmat Card, Kissan Card, Health Card, Livestock Card, Scholarship Program and in other social protection programs.

Addressing the district officials, the chief minister said that having an authentic data will enable them to hand over the due right to the real deserving. “We have simplified the registration process. This project will enable the government to timely resolve the problems of the people.”

CM Maryam directed the concerned authorities to provide ease to the people for undergoing their registration process at the registration centres.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.