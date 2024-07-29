Constitution guarantees equal rights to minorities, says Ramesh

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed equal rights to minorities as they are important pillars of society. Talking to newsmen, he said a country could not aspire to achieve progress unless its people had unity in their ranks. It was the objective behind observance of the minorities day on August 11 every year, he added. He urged the nation to refresh its resolve for promotion of brotherhood and tolerance in society without being hostage to any kind of prejudice. The minister said he had discussed with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan various programmes for observing the International Day of Religious Minorities on August 11.