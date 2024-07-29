Couple found dead in home after 2 days in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - A chilling incident of double murder has sent shockwaves through the small town of Bahawalnagar on Sunday, where a husband and wife were brutally killed in their home by unknown assailants. The victims, Allah Dutta and his wife Aram Bibi, were found dead two days after the crime, their bodies discovered only after a foul odor alerted neighbors to the tragedy. According to police reports, the couple was attacked with a sharp instrument, and their killers escaped, leaving behind a gruesome scene. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but investigators are working to unravel the mystery. The couple, married for seven years, had no children. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Harunabad police station, and authorities have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.