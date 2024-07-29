England beat West Indies by 10 wickets to win third Test

LONDON - Ben Stokes scored the fastest Test fifty by an England batter, breaking a record that had stood for over 40 years, as the hosts defeated the West Indies by 10 wickets to win the third Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Set a target of 82, England finished on 87-0 in just 7.2 overs, completing a 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in spectacular fashion with more than two days to spare.England captain Stokes, opening in place of the injured Zak Crawley, reached fifty in just 24 balls, hitting nine fours and a six.

In doing so, he surpassed the previous record for the fastest Test fifty by an England batter, set by all-rounder Ian Botham against India in Delhi in 1981, which was achieved in 28 balls.Stokes then ended the match by hitting a six off opposing captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s part-time spin to finish unbeaten on 57.

Earlier, express fast bowler Mark Wood, a Durham teammate of Stokes, cleaned up the tail with a superb spell of 5-9 in six overs, finishing with figures of 5-40 in 14 overs as the West Indies were bowled out for 175 in their second innings.

West Indies opener Mikyle Louis, who scored his maiden Test fifty with 57, and Kavem Hodge, who scored 55, offered some resistance, but the next highest score in the innings was 12, shared by Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, and extras.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 376 (Smith 95, Root 87, Woakes 62, Stokes 54, A Joseph 4-122, Seales 3-79) and 87-0 (Stokes 57*, Duckett 25*) beat WEST INDIES 282 (Brathwaite 61, Holder 59, Atkinson 4-67, Woakes 3-69) and 175 (Louis 57, Hodge 55, Wood 5-40) by 10 wickets.