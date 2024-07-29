FIR over Bugti clan bloodbath in Karachi lodged on behalf of state

KARACHI - An FIR was registered on behalf of the state in connection with a gunfight between the two groups of the Bugti family that left five people dead and two others injured on both sides in DHA late on Thursday night, police said. South DIG Asad Raza said the case had been registered through a police officer under terror and murder charges.

When asked why the case was registered on behalf of the state, the DIG said, “We want to give a strict message to both sides that such an act is not acceptable.”

He explained that if a case had been allowed to be registered by any of the two sides, they would have possibly reached a compromise. However, he added, versions of both sides had been included in the FIR.

DIG says case has been registered under terror and murder charges; versions of both sides mentioned in FIR According to the FIR lodged by Sub-Inspector Mohammed Saleem Brohi of Darakhshan Police, nine to ten armed men from both sides (led by Fahad Bugti and Ali Haider Bugti) attacked each other near Animal Hospital in Nishat Commercial.

Those killed were identified as Fahad Bugti and Naseebullah on the one side, and Meer Mohsim Bugti, Mir Essa Bugti and Ali on the other.

Ali Haider Bugti and Qaim Ali were injured and taken to hospital.

The DIG said Ali Haider Bugti, who himself was injured, lost two sons in the shootout. Taking action, police detained 17 people from the Bugti clan.

“Eight individuals were arrested soon after the incident while remaining suspects were detained early on Friday morning,” said the DIG.

He stated that two injured members of the Bugti family were shifted to Aga Khan University Hospital for treatment where police had been deployed as investigators were treating the injured as suspects.

He said that both groups — one led by Fahad, nephew of the Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, and the other led by Mir Ali Haider Bugti, who is also maternal nephew of Nawab Akbar — gave different accounts of the incident.

Fahad’s side claimed they were attacked by Ali Haider’s group and they retaliated in ‘self-defence’. On the other side, the Ali Haider group also claimed that they had been attacked.

DIG Raza said CCTV footage showed Fahad Bugti along with his gunmen came out of his home in two luxury vehicles, while Ali Haider Bugti along with his gunmen/sons was travelling in a single vehicle and they hit Fahad’s vehicle with their car. Then a heavy gun battle broke out between the two sides.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said post-mortem examinations of the bodies were conducted and they sustained multiple firearm injuries.

Meanwhile, Washne Bugti, grandson of Nawab Akbar Bugti and nephew of Fahad Bugti, on Friday urged Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to look into the matter and instruct the IG police to ensure a fair and free investigation into the matter.