Fire breaks out at house in Lohari Gate

Peshawar - A sudden fire broke out in the basement of Muhammad Saleem’s house at Lahori Gate Garri Khana, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed on Sunday.

The fire started due to unknown reasons. Upon receiving the report, two fire vehicles from Rescue 1122 were dispatched to the scene.

Rescue 1122 officials arrived quickly and began extinguishing the fire. They managed to control the blaze within 55 minutes without any casualties.

The timely intervention of Rescue 1122 prevented further damage to other parts of the house, said the officials.