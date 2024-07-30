Food Authority begins crackdown against adulterators

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority began a crackdown following the conclusion of a milk samples collection and testing campaign. Actions have been initiated against black and red category milk sellers across the province, according to the Food Authority spokesperson.

A total of 72 milk-related businesses have been sealed so far. Under the supervision of Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram, 23 milk shops were sealed in the Peshawar Division. Additionally, 14 shops in Mardan, 8 in Swat, 21 in Hazara, 1 in Kohat, and 5 in Dera Ismail Khan were sealed. Licenses of black and red category milk shops have also been canceled, and heavy fines imposed.

Director General Wasif Saeed stated that more stringent disciplinary action will be taken against those involved in milk adulteration. The KP Food Authority tested 583 milk samples from large and medium-sized businesses across the province. About 93 percent of the samples, or 541, were found to be substandard and harmful to health, while only 7 percent, or 42 samples, were satisfactory.

Prices of ginger, garlic remain unchanged

The wave of inflation in Peshawar continues as the prices of ginger and garlic in the vegetable market hit an all-time high, now being sold at Rs. 900 and Rs. 800 respectively. The district administration failed to implement the official prices issued for various food items.

The price of garlic also soared to Rs. 800 per kg instead of the official rate of Rs. 550. The price of onions increased daily, now selling at Rs. 220 per kg, double the official rate of Rs. 110.

Other food items have seen similar hikes, with tomatoes at Rs. 200, potatoes at Rs. 180, and okra at Rs. 220 per kg, among others. The prices do not align with the official rates issued by the district administration.

People are worried about the daily increase in vegetable prices despite the district administration’s claims of controlling the price hike. A government servant, father of three, expressed his frustration, stating that vendors do not follow the official rates and are reluctant to show the official price lists.

Similarly, the price of fruits has increased, with apples now selling at Rs. 360 instead of the official rate of Rs. 230. Other fruits like mangoes, lychees, peaches, cherries, and persimmons have also seen significant price increases. The price of live chicken has reached Rs. 495 per kg, with eggs at Rs. 300 per dozen.