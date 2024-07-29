Foreign secy attends 31st ASEAN regional forum

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi yesterday led the Pakistan delegation at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial meeting held on 27 July in Vientiane, Lao PDR. At the meeting, the Foreign Secretary underscored Pakistan’s firm commitment to regional peace, security and cooperation and the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with ASEAN and its member states. He appreciated the positive role played by ASEAN in regional integration and prosperity.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region, stressing the need for dialogue and inclusiveness instead of bloc politics. He highlighted the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. He also presented Pakistan’s perspective on the regional hotspots including the situation in Gaza and Afghanistan.