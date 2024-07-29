Monday, July 29, 2024
Four bodies found

Staff Reporter
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Four people including three drug addicts lost their lives in different areas of the city.  According to an Edhi spokesperson, 21-year-old Haseeb died due to electrocution in Gulberg. A 45-year-old man was found dead on the side of a road at Factory Area, in Walton Road. The deceased apparently was a drug addict, who could not be identified. A 37-year-old Adnan died from a drug overdose near Butt Chowk, Ghaziabad. The body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was found on a footpath in Nawan Kot. He appeared to be a drug addict. The Edhi spokesperson said that after police action, all dead bodies had been shifted to mortuary.



