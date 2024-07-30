Four outlaws held, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police arrested four outlaws and recovered drugs and a stolen bike during operations in different areas on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the actions against criminals were carried out following instructions from District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood. A team from Shaheed Nawab Police Station, led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan and SHO Sheikh Muhammad Bilal, traced a robbery case and arrested Muhammad Irfan Ullah and Muhammad Asqan. A stolen bike was recovered from them.

In another operation, the same police team arrested Muhammad Tauqeer and recovered 255 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, a City Police Station team led by SHO Zeshan Iqbal arrested Sheraz and recovered 375 grams of Ice drug. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation has begun.