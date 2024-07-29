Four suspects arrested in murder case of widow

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested 4 suspects in connection with the murder of a 45 years old widow, Nooran Jamali, who was killed in Benazirabad Colony area of Qasimabad on July 14 in the limits of Naseem Nagar police. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that the widow was killed owing to a property dispute with the arrested suspects. He identified the suspects as Kashmir Bhand Jamali, Shahnawaz Jamali, Fateh Muhammad Bhand Jamali and Abdul Nabi Bhand Jamali. According to him, the main suspect Abdul Razzak Jamali was still at large. However, he said the police were trying to hunt him as well by raiding his known hideouts.