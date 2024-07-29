Free eye camp arranged for police personnel, families at SSU headquarters

KARACHI - A one-day free eye screening camp was organized for police personnel and their families at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Sunday. The camp was established in collaboration with Digital Media Network Voice Of Nation (VON) and POB Trust Eye Hospital. Specialist doctors from POB Eye Hospital conducted comprehensive eye screenings and police personnel diagnosed with cataract illness were offered free surgery at the hospital. DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the administration and doctors of POB Eye Hospital for their support in conducting eye screening and providing free cataract surgery. DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed highlighted the importance of eye health, stating that many people lose their sight due to eye diseases, often due to expensive treatment and lack of awareness. He emphasized the need for regular eye check-ups and timely treatment. A large number of officers, personnel, and their families benefited from the camp, with staff members attending and facilitating the event.