Monday, July 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Free eye camp arranged for police personnel, families at SSU headquarters

APP
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A one-day free eye screening camp was organized for police personnel and their families at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Sunday. The camp was established in collaboration with Digital Media Network Voice Of Nation (VON) and POB Trust Eye Hospital. Specialist doctors from POB Eye Hospital conducted comprehensive eye screenings and police personnel diagnosed with cataract illness were offered free surgery at the hospital. DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the administration and doctors of POB Eye Hospital for their support in conducting eye screening and providing free cataract surgery. DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed highlighted the importance of eye health, stating that many people lose their sight due to eye diseases, often due to expensive treatment and lack of awareness. He emphasized the need for regular eye check-ups and timely treatment. A large number of officers, personnel, and their families benefited from the camp, with staff members attending and facilitating the event.

Price control mechanism to be implemented completely: ADCR

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024