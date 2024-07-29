Governor praises Christians for their love of country

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Sunday inaugurated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Community Centre set up in Maryam Nishat Colony, RA Bazaar.

The centre was established by Punjab PPP Minority Wing vice-president Edwin Sohotra.

The governor said he was happy to inaugurate the committee hall of centre established in the name of Bilawal Bhutto.

A leader is one who works with people. Edwin did this. The entire leadership of the PPP respects Edwin, the governor said and added Governor House is always open to all Christians and the Christian community is always patriotic.

“I wish that Edwin should contest general elections on The PPP will launch Benazir Income Support Programme for minorities in this area,” the governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Hasan Murtaza said Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari love Edwin.