Monday, July 29, 2024
Gunmen on motorcycle kill pedestrian in Lahore

Gunmen on motorcycle kill pedestrian in Lahore
Web Desk
6:00 PM | July 29, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle fatally shot a pedestrian in Lahore.

The tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghalib Market police station. 

According to reports, the victim, walking on foot, was stopped and shot by two motorcyclists. The attackers fled the scene after the shooting.

On receiving the report of the shooting, police swiftly arrived at the location, assessed the scene and shifted the body to the hospital. 

Initial investigation suggested that the murder may be linked to personal enmity. 

Eyewitnesses also reported that there was a scuffle between the motorcyclists and the pedestrian before the shooting took place. 

Authorities are currently investigating the case and working to apprehend the suspects.

Web Desk

