Hanif Abbasi’s clarion call to respect the ‘National Flag’

ISLAMABAD - PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi Sunday made a fervent appeal to the nation and all political parties to come together in reverence for the national flag and stressed that this call to unity is a timely reminder of the importance of honoring the flag, which represents Pakistan’s sovereignty, identity, and freedom. Talking to a private news channel, Abbasi said that this call to action is part of the ‘Hurmat-e-Parcham’ campaign, which aims to promote national unity and patriotism. The campaign encourages Pakistanis to raise the national flag in their homes, schools, and workplaces throughout the month of August, he added. “By respecting our national flag, we are not only showing love and loyalty for our country, but also reaffirming our commitment to its progress and prosperity,” Abbasi added. “I appeal to all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to join hands in this noble cause and make our country proud,” he stressed. The ‘Hurmat-e-Parcham’ campaign has already gained momentum on social media, with many Pakistanis sharing pictures of themselves with the national flag. Abbasi’ s initiative has been praised by many, who see it as a much-needed effort to promote national unity and patriotism in these challenging times. Replying to a question, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi stressed that loving one’s country and showing unity is crucial to discouraging both internal and external enemies. “When we stand united under the banner of our national flag, we send a strong message to those who seek to harm our country,” he said. “Our unity and love for Pakistan is the greatest deterrent to internal chaos and external aggression,” he highlighted. Abbasi emphasized that by embracing the values of patriotism and national unity, Pakistanis can overcome the challenges facing the country and build a brighter future for themselves and future generations. Responding another question, he said that the current time necessitates a collective focus on ensuring the country’s stability and economic revival. He urged all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and the government, to join hands in this effort and make a concerted push towards stabilizing the economy and putting the country back on the path to progress and prosperity.