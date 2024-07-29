Harrison Ford’s surprising role in ‘Captain America’ revealed

LOS ANGELES - Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford are teaming up for the latest instalment of the Captain America franchise, Captain America: Brave New World, set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, who has taken on the mantle and shield of Steve Rogers. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Mackie was joined by co-stars Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, and introduced Harrison Ford as the President of the United States in the film. However, it seems there might be some confusion, as it was also mentioned that Ford will appear as a red version of the Hulk, which is likely a mistake. “I am delighted and I am proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe,” Ford said during the panel.

“I have been watching fantastic actors having a good time… and I wanted a piece of the action. Fantastic! Marvelous, even.” During the event, Kevin Feige, an executive at Marvel Studios, said that Brave New World will prove to be a more “grounded” entrance into the MCU. The company also disclosed that 66-year-old Esposito will portray a character named Sidewinder. “I never realized how heavy the shield was, and my costume is pretty heavy,” Mackie said of portraying Captain America. “I couldn’t have a better group of people…to help me with that responsibility.” In the upcoming film, directed by Julius Onah, Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) becomes embroiled in a global crisis involving the new U.S. President (played by Harrison Ford). According to the official Marvel Studios synopsis, Sam “finds himself in the middle of an international incident” and must “discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.” The movie builds on the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), a Disney+ miniseries starring Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Brave New World is scheduled to hit theatres after Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which was released on July 26.