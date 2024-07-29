Haunting portrait of young storm victim wins photo award

NEW DEHLI - Supratim Bhattacharjee has been named overall winner of this year’s Mangrove Photography Awards for his image of a young girl in the aftermath of a devastating storm in Frazerganj, Sundarbans, India. Run by the Mangrove Action Project, the competition - now in its 10th year - aims to show the relationships between wildlife, coastal communities and mangrove forests, as well as the fragility of these unique ecosystems, both above and below the waterline. Mr Bhattacharjee’s winning image, called Sinking Sundarbans, shows Pallavi standing in front of her home and tea shop, which has been destroyed by the sea during a storm. “I observed her strong face and calm nature during that devastating period,” said Mr Bhattacharjee. “Children are the ones that suffer the most.” Nestled in the Bay of Bengal, the Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world. “The winning image raises a thousand questions, whilst connecting you to the girl’s heart,” said competition judge Dhritiman Mukherjee. “Her vulnerability exposes the full impact of climate change and sea level rise experienced by many coastal communities.” Mangroves are an important protection against climate change, with one acre (4,000sq m) of mangrove forest absorbing nearly the same amount of carbon dioxide as an acre of Amazon rainforest. The forests also protect coastlines from eroding, as intense storms grow more frequent. “Conservation as a story, is a complicated one,” said another of the judges, Morgan Heim. “Photography has the ability to help us receive and feel close to those stories no matter our language. Every time I look at this kind of photography, I think, there’s still hope.” Fellow judge Christian Ziegler added: “[In the competition] were many fascinating stories about life in the mangroves, ranging from scientific insights to restoration of the ecosystem and the difficult conditions people face.” Here are a selection of winning images from seven competition categories, with descriptions by the photographers. Men, women and children, wearing sarongs and traditional headgear, collect mud from a mangrove forest in Kedonganan village, just outside the town of Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia. They cover themselves as part of a purification ritual called Mebuug Buugan, where people pray for gratitude and earth’s fertility.