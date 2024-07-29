The current conditions of our country are affecting every citizen, both ordinary and special. The scope of these worsening conditions is expanding rapidly. In such a situation, every intelligent Pakistani is forced to ask: What fate will we face? What is the root cause of these problems? Who has the solution? Where are the heirs of this country?

In fact, the answer to all these questions lies in the last one. This country still seems abandoned because its heirs are nowhere to be seen. Every day, the country calls for its heirs, but no one responds. If we, the people of Pakistan, reflect on our actions, we will find that we do not play any role as Pakistanis in our daily lives. We do not consider the country’s assets and resources as our own, and when we vote, we do not think about the country or the nation. Instead, we vote based on personal preferences, interests, and relationships. This behavior is the root of all these problems.

Hear the call of the country and step up as heirs. Awaken your national sentiments and fulfill your duties as Pakistanis with full responsibility. Otherwise, our story will be forgotten.

QASIM ALI QASIM,

Rawalpindi.