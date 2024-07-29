Heavy rain lashes Lahore, turns weather pleasant

LAHORE: - Heavy monsoon rain drenched the provincial capital and its surrounding areas early Sunday, flooding low-lying areas and causing power outages. Various parts of the city, including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Abbot Road, Canal Rd, Qartaba Chowk, Davies Rd, and Upper Mall, reported rainfall. The Met Office Sunday recorded 2 to 48 mm of rain in different areas of Lahore. According to the data shared by Met Office, Jail Road received 28 mm, Lahore Airport, 12 mm, Lakshmi Chowk15 mm, upper Mall 5 mm, Mughalpura SDO office 15 mm, Head office WASA Gulberg 15 mm, Tajpura SDO office 3 mm, Nishtar Town Director office 2 mm, Chowk Nakhuda 13 mm, Pani Wala Talab 22 mm, Farrukhabad6 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 8 mm, Iqbal Town SDO office 16 mm, Samanabad SDO office 3 mm, Johar Town 14 mm and QartabaChowk48 mm of rain. The rain provided relief from the heat for many residents but caused significant disruptions. Power outages affected large parts of the city as numerous feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped. The downpour inundated roads and streets, creating challenges for motorists. The Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain for Lahore over the next 24 hours and across the country from today until Wednesday. They have warned that the heavy rains could lead to flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides in susceptible areas. In response, the district administration has issued an alert, instructing rescue teams to be prepared for quick action in case of emergencies.