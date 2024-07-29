Human Rights Commission holds session on peasant’s problems, challenges

HYDERABAD - Human Rights activists, lawyers, political activists and intellectuals have demanded that conditions given to land owners should be abolished and given to real farmers and agricultural workers. They made such demands in a workshop arranged by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a local hotel in Hyderabad titled “Problems of farmers, challenges and loopholes in the Tenancy Act”.

Participants demanded that the rights of farmers and agricultural workers should be reorganized due to the increase in the number of agricultural workers after the current conditions of the Sindh Tenancy Act and the reduction of the concept of farmers in the agricultural sector.

They also urged that Legislation should be made to remove the anti-farmer amendments made in the Tenancy Act in the past.

Speaking on that occasion, famous lawyer Yousuf Leghari said that now there was a need to move forward from the Tenancy Act, the Tenancy Act is very old and it has been distorted by many amendments.

Federal Secretary of Awami Workers Party Bakhshal Thalho said that when they go to the Supreme Court for agricultural reforms, all stakeholders should stand together.