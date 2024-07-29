Monday, July 29, 2024
IHC to hear cases related to missing persons from tomorrow

Shahid Rao
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -  A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court will conduct hearing of the cases related to missing persons from Tuesday (tomorrow). According to the details, the larger bench will be headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and it will be comprised of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir. In this connection, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had expressed his intention to write to IHC Chief Justice to constitute a larger bench for cases involving missing persons during hearing of the missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad case wherein his wife moved the court through lawyers Iman Mazari Advocate and Hadi Ali Chatha Advocate for recovery of her husband.  

Justice Kayani had said that he is writing about the matter to the Chief Justice IHC requesting him to form a larger bench regarding all the missing persons cases.

He added that he is sending the matter to the IHC CJ to form a larger bench in this regard, so that if the position of one judge is different, others can also review it in different angle.

Lesco detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours

