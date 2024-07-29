India to host Men's Asia Cup 2025

India has been proposed as host for the Men's in 2025, which will be played in the T20 format, according to the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) release of an Invitation for Expressions of Interest (IEOI) document.

The council has asked the interested parties to submit their IEOI for ACC Sponsorship Rights for the period from 2024 to 2027.

It is recalled that the Men’s 2024 was hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

The 2027 edition of the Men's will be hosted by Bangladesh in ODI format. The participating teams India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan while sixth team will be determined through qualifying event.

Meanwhile, the next edition of Women's will be played in the T20 format in 2026. The 2024 Women's concluded in Dambulla on Sunday, with Sri Lanka clinching the title by beating India by eight wickets in the final.

"The details, including but not limited to the schedules, dates, years, formats and/or venues, regarding the ACC Tournaments given below are tentative and may be subject to change at anytime at the absolute discretion of ACC and without any liability to ACC," the document mentions.