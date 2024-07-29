IRSA releases 327,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 327,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 359,700 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.78 feet and was 119.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 222,000 cusecs and 200,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1199.55 feet, which was 151.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,600 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 220,200, 196,600, 144,000 and 73,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 38,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.