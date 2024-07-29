JI decides to continue sit-in as talks with govt resume today

RAWALPINDI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to continue its ongoing sit-in at Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh against inflation, inflated bills and heavy taxes while waiting for the government to constitute a technical committee to take forward the negotiations to resolve the issues.

On Sunday, the government and JI teams sit together at Commissioner House Rawalpindi where Information Minister Atta Tarar led the government team and Naib Emir JI Liaqat Baloch led the four-member JI team. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi were also present on the occasion. The government team included Amir Muqam and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

After the first round of talks, Liaqat Baloch told media that the party has accepted the government’s offer for talks. He said the initial negotiations were held in a conducive environment. He said IPPs are paid not under some international agreement, adding it carries a death warrant for the whole nation. He hoped that the government will constitute a technical team by Monday (today) so as to find a middle ground. “The sit-in will continue while the second round of talks will be held tomorrow (Monday),” he added. “We have put our demands before the government and they have informed us that it will set up a technical team tomorrow to look into it,” he added.

Naib Emir JI said the Punjab government has issued an order for detention of 35 party leaders adding the government should show seriousness to provide relief to the masses.

On Saturday last, the JI had put 10 demands before the government followed by formation of negotiation teams from both sides which met on Sunday. Sunday was the third day of the sit-in. The JI leader said the protest sit-in will continue till their demands are accepted.