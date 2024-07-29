JI sit-in to change country's history: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that the Liaquat Bagh sit-in would change the history of Pakistan.

Addressing the sit-in in Rawalpindi, said that party workers are steadfast even in this harsh weather. He also congratulated the workers for representing the public over the inflated power bills.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is staging protest in Rawalpindi for last three days against the exorbitant electricity bills while demanding relief for the public.

“This sit-in is uniting the whole Pakistan,” said the JI emir.

He added that PPP started the business of IPPs in 1994 and later PML-N further enhanced it.

According to , every segment of society is perturbed due to inflated power bills including the traders and industrialists.

“We have to fight and show resistance,” said the JI emir, while addressing the party workers.

He added that JI will not allow more taxes on electricity and the sit-in will remain continue till the acceptance of all the demands.

Earlier in the day, a three-member government committee comprising Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held negotiations with the JI’s delegation.

“The negotiations took place in a very positive environment. Our vision is to let Pakistan progress and a subsidy has already been provided to consumers using up to 200 units,” said Tarar.