JK PSA Satellite Series Squash Championship reaches semis stage

LAHORE - The Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series Squash Championship 2024 has reached the semifinal stage, with matches scheduled for today (Monday) at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi. In the second round, top seed Saddam Ul Haq triumphed over Sikander Khan in a thrilling five-game match, winning 3-2 (9/11, 11/6, 12/10, 7/11, 11/4) in 33 minutes. Fahad Sharif overcame M. Babar 3-1 (11/7, 9/11, 11/2, 11/6) in 33 minutes, while Sakhi Ullah defeated Hurraira Khan 3-1 (11/9, 9/11, 11/3, 11/3) in 23 minutes. Abdullah Butt edged out Varun Asif in a nail-biting 3-2 match (9/11, 11/7, 10/12, 12/10, 12/8) lasting 47 minutes. Anas Ali Shah bested Azan Khalil 3-1 (7/11, 11/9, 11/7, 11/1) in 32 minutes, Zain Anwar defeated Hassan Pracha 3-1 (10/12, 11/5, 11/4, 12/5) in 27 minutes, Shahab Khan cruised past Shayan Khan 3-0 (11/3, 11/7, 11/4) in 18 minutes, and Abdul Basit outplayed Cavish Farrukh 3-0 (11/6, 11/7, 11/6) in 18 minutes. In the quarterfinals, Saddam Ul Haq continued his dominant form by defeating Fawad Sharif 3-0 (11/5, 11/5, 11/9) in 27 minutes. Sakhi Ullah dispatched Abdullah Butt 3-0 (11/9, 11/1, 11/6) in 19 minutes, Anas Ali Shah won against Zain Anwar 3-0 (11/9, 11/9, 11/9) in 28 minutes, and Shahab Khan emerged victorious over Abdul Basit in a closely contested 3-2 match (11/7, 6/11, 11/9, 9/11, 11/5) lasting 50 minutes.