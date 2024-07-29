Monday, July 29, 2024
K-2 mission: Pakistan Army rescues six climbers

Web Desk
5:55 PM | July 29, 2024
A team of Pakistan Army has rescued six foreign climbers scaling K-2. 

Pakistan Army has rescued six climbers belonging to America, Chile, Macedonia and Nepal through helicopter. 

Climbers were present in K-2 base camp to scale K-2 mountain. Climbers suffered from high altitude sickness in K-2 base camp during campaigning. 

Climbers contacted the Pakistan Army for rescuing them and the force responded swiftly. 

The Pakistan Army rescued climbers and shifted them to Skardu hospital.

Climbers paid gratitude to the Pakistan Army for rescuing them.

