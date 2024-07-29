K-2 mission: Pakistan Army rescues six climbers

A team of has rescued six foreign climbers scaling K-2.

has rescued six climbers belonging to America, Chile, Macedonia and Nepal through helicopter.

Climbers were present in K-2 base camp to scale K-2 mountain. Climbers suffered from high altitude sickness in K-2 base camp during campaigning.

Climbers contacted the for rescuing them and the force responded swiftly.

The rescued climbers and shifted them to Skardu hospital.

Climbers paid gratitude to the for rescuing them.