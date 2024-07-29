Karachi to receive ‘moderate to heavy’ rains starting today

KARACHI - As Karachi swelters under another heatwave, monsoon rain is expected to bring relief, with showers forecasted to begin tomorrow (Monday), Geo News reported, citing a private meteorological service on Sunday. The Met Office stated that Karachi is forecast to experience heavy to moderate downpours as a strong system of monsoon winds is likely to hit Sindh tonight. The showers may be accompanied by lightning and thunder. A private meteorological service also indicated that a low-pressure system present in central India is moving towards the coastal state of Gujarat. This system is anticipated to bring showers to Sindh’s Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, and other areas tonight (Sunday). Meanwhile, steady rain is forecast in Karachi from Monday evening until Tuesday evening. The meteorological service predicted that the city could receive 30-50 millimetres, or even up to 10 millimetres, of rain in isolated spells of heavy to moderate showers, which may continue until Thursday (August 1). On Friday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather as monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country. Under the influence of this system, the disaster management authority added, rainfall may trigger landslides, mudslides or falling boulders potentially disrupting roads during this period in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).