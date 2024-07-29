Khanewal DPO leads campaign against criminal elements

Khanewal - Under the leadership of District Police Officer Ismail Khark, Khanewal Police is fighting to create a peaceful society and eliminate criminal elements.

Several operations were carried out against theft, drug dealers and elements who had deprived people of valuables. Stolen valuables worth Rs3 million, 10 motorcycles, Rs 1.25 million cash, gold jewellery, mobile phone and 4 goats were recovered, hashish, alcohol and illegal weapons were also recovered from the accused.

According to spokesman of police, DPO Ismail Kharak said that he took strict notice of the increasing incidents in the Sarai Sidhu Police Station and informed the SHO of the Sarai Sidhu Zeeshan Gul. Given the task of arresting the accused involved, police of PS Sarai Sidhu arrested 8 robbers, 1 motorcycle thief and 6 drug dealers. Four accused involved in illegal weapons were also arrested . 10 motorcycles, Rs 1.25 million in cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and 4 goats were recovered from the arrested accused with a total value of Rs 3 million. While 5.49 kg of hashish and 300 liters of alcohol were recovered from the drug dealers, 2 twelve-bore and 02 pistols of 30 bore were recovered from the accused involved in illegal weapons. Sarai Sidhu Police arrested 09 wanted accused and traced 25 cases. DPO Ismail Kharak congratulated SHO Zeeshan Gul and the police team and said that they should continue their journey of success for the eradication of crime and drugs with this spirit and hard work in the future. The culprit should be brought to justice.