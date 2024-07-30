KP Governor assures solution to minorities problems

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakh Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday underscored interfaith harmony and assured to resolve problems of minorities on priority basis.

He said this during his visit to the Gorakh Nath Temple in Gor Gathri Tehsil here, the Governor was warmly received by the Hindu community, who presented him with garlands and traditional turbans and souvenir by the Hindu community. Kundi inspected various sections of the temple.

The temple administration and the Hindu community raised concerns regarding the temple’s condition and requested improvements and renovations.

Addressing a ceremony at the temple, Governor Kundi stated, “I am personally visiting the minorities.”

He assured that directions would be given to relevant authorities to address the issues mentioned in the memorandum of thanks.

Governor Kundi emphasised the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to minority rights, stating, “The party has always stood by the rights of minorities, providing representation in the Senate and Assembly.”

He reiterated his dedication to following the policies of the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and the late Benazir Bhutto, focusing on the service and dedication towards minorities.

Kundi reaffirmed that all minorities, including the Hindu community, are Pakistani citizens and that the common goal for everyone is the country’s development and prosperity.

He added that the role of minorities is highly valued across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country.