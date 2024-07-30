KP minister opens water  scheme in Dara Adam Khel

Kohat - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate along with former MNA Qaiser Jamal Afridi on Sunday inaugurated the Water Supply Scheme Shireen Mela in Bostikhel of Tribal Tehsil Dara Adam Khel, Kohat District, funded by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The inaugural ceremony was largely attended by the party workers, local elders and common people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Law Minister said that he is well aware of the backwardness and deprivation of Dara Adam Khel because it remained a part of the former FATA.

He said he would try to pay special attention to the area. He said that provision of basic needs like drinking water, communication, education and health to the people is at the top of his priorities.

Aftab Alam said that he is preparing a separate development plan for each area keeping in view its needs with active participation of the local leadership so that the real problems faced by the people are solved.

He said, unlike the past rulers, his agenda is the improvement of the conditions of the oppressed classes instead of his personal interests and likes and dislikes adding that he is trying to achieve this goal accordingly.

Earlier, the local elders and party workers warmly welcomed the Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi and thanked the minister, Shehryar Afridi MNA and Qaiser Jamal for taking interest in the progress and prosperity of the area. Later, the minister inaugurated the water supply scheme by cutting the tap along with the elders of the area.